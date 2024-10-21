Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Officer School students visit Alabama Supreme Court [Image 1 of 4]

    International Officer School students visit Alabama Supreme Court

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Students from the International Officer School enter the Alabama Supreme Court in Montgomery, Alabama, Oct. 4, 2024. The students were there as part of the Field Studies Program where participants gain firsthand experience of American society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 15:38
    Photo ID: 8712206
    VIRIN: 241004-F-UQ930-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.02 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    This work, International Officer School students visit Alabama Supreme Court [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Evan Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    International Officer School
    AETC
    Air University
    IOS

