    Calling cadence in the woods [Image 2 of 2]

    Calling cadence in the woods

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    JROTC Cadets from Brockton High School march to a spirited cadence at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 19.

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 13:55
    Photo ID: 8711857
    VIRIN: 241019-O-HX738-4844
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    JROTC
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Brockton High School
    Boston English High School

