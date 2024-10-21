JROTC Cadets from Brockton High School march to a spirited cadence at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 19.
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 13:55
|Photo ID:
|8711857
|VIRIN:
|241019-O-HX738-4844
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.79 MB
|Location:
|DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Calling cadence in the woods [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.