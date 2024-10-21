The Way We CE: Engineering Safer Airfields with Soil and Science

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Jacob Roberts and Capt. Logan Ogden are researching ways to improve airfield safety by analyzing how different soils and materials respond to explosive damage. Their work focuses on assessing the risk to aircraft when moving over damaged areas of a runway, particularly by investigating soil strength and voids created by explosions. By combining geotechnical analysis and coding, they aim to create a tool that will help technicians assess runway safety based on numerous external factors. Roberts and Ogden hope their work will lead to more accurate assessments of airfield risk during recovery operations.