    The Way We CE: Engineering Safer Airfields with Soil and Science [Image 3 of 3]

    The Way We CE: Engineering Safer Airfields with Soil and Science

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Capt. Jacob Roberts and Capt. Logan Ogden are researching ways to improve airfield safety by analyzing how different soils and materials respond to explosive damage. Their work focuses on assessing the risk to aircraft when moving over damaged areas of a runway, particularly by investigating soil strength and voids created by explosions. By combining geotechnical analysis and coding, they aim to create a tool that will help technicians assess runway safety based on numerous external factors. Roberts and Ogden hope their work will lead to more accurate assessments of airfield risk during recovery operations.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 13:59
    Photo ID: 8711842
    VIRIN: 241022-O-UM138-9374
    Resolution: 1408x645
    Size: 73.57 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    This work, The Way We CE: Engineering Safer Airfields with Soil and Science [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    AFIT
    Air Force Institute of Technology
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    Graduate School of Engineering and Management

