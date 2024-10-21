Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Practice makes perfect [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Practice makes perfect

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of 2nd Platoon, 338th Horizontal Construction Engineer Co., U.S. Army Reserve, train on moving dirt with a bulldozer on Landing Zone 2 at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area in Massachusetts Oct. 19.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 13:51
    Photo ID: 8711836
    VIRIN: 241019-O-HX738-3532
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice makes perfect [Image 4 of 4], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Getting time in a grater
    Practice makes perfect
    Deftly moving the dirt
    Construction playground at Devens

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Massachusetts
    Army Reserve
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    338th Horizontal Construction Engineer Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download