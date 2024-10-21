Joint Munitions Command employees were recently provided many examples of obtaining data (Microsoft Excel) and visualizing data (Microsoft Power BI) in the virtual classroom.
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 10:20
|Photo ID:
|8711243
|VIRIN:
|241022-A-A0796-3001
|Resolution:
|1521x698
|Size:
|186.56 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMC’s employees learn how to make sense out of ammunition data [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JMC’s employees learn how to make sense out of ammunition data
No keywords found.