    JRM Staff Participate in JM Guerrero Elementary School's Unity Day [Image 2 of 6]

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    10.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Region Marianas

    241016-N-ML137-1002 DEDEDO, Guam (Oct. 16, 2024) - U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Katie Hass, assigned to Joint Region Marianas, reads to students at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School to support their Unity Day Against Bullying. J.M. Guerrero Elementary is part of the Sister Village Program that pairs military units with villages as a means to foster and develop mutual understanding between the people of Guam, military personnel, and their family members stationed on Guam. (Courtesy photo by Pechel Pascua with Guam Department of Education)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 01:15
    Photo ID: 8710491
    VIRIN: 241016-N-ML137-1002
    Resolution: 1600x900
    Size: 186.57 KB
    Location: DEDEDO, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRM Staff Participate in JM Guerrero Elementary School's Unity Day [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRM Staff Participate in JM Guerrero Elementary School's Unity Day
    JRM Staff Participate in JM Guerrero Elementary School's Unity Day
    JRM Staff Participate in JM Guerrero Elementary School's Unity Day
    JRM Staff Participate in JM Guerrero Elementary School's Unity Day
    JRM Staff Participate in JM Guerrero Elementary School's Unity Day
    JRM Staff Participate in JM Guerrero Elementary School's Unity Day

    Guam
    COMREL
    anti-bullying
    inclusion
    Unity Day
    Joint Region Marianas (JRM)

