JRM Staff Participate in JM Guerrero Elementary School's Unity Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241016-N-ML137-1002 DEDEDO, Guam (Oct. 16, 2024) - U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Katie Hass, assigned to Joint Region Marianas, reads to students at Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School to support their Unity Day Against Bullying. J.M. Guerrero Elementary is part of the Sister Village Program that pairs military units with villages as a means to foster and develop mutual understanding between the people of Guam, military personnel, and their family members stationed on Guam. (Courtesy photo by Pechel Pascua with Guam Department of Education)