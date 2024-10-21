Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newly pinned chiefs at NMRTC Twentynine Palms reflect on the journey to earning their anchors

    Newly pinned chiefs at NMRTC Twentynine Palms reflect on the journey to earning their anchors

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    HMC Peter Munoz and HMC Jacob Tester attend NMTRC Twentynine Palms’s 2024 Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony on Sept. 27. The Navy Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony marks a pivotal moment in a Sailor's career, symbolizing the transition into a position of greater leadership, responsibility, and expertise. Anchors are ceremonially pinned to the collars of the new chiefs, and they receive their combination covers, signifying their new role. This milestone represents years of dedication, as sailors must pass rigorous exams, receive outstanding performance evaluations, complete a board selection, and endure a six-week initiation that tests their physical, mental, and leadership abilities. Chiefs serve as a vital link between officers and enlisted personnel, guiding and advocating for their Sailors (Official Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 16:27
    VIRIN: 240927-N-SE727-2829
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Newly pinned chiefs at NMRTC Twentynine Palms reflect on the journey to earning their anchors

    Navy, Navy Medicine, Marines, hospital, corpsman, chief

