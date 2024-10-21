Newly pinned chiefs at NMRTC Twentynine Palms reflect on the journey to earning their anchors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

HMC Peter Munoz and HMC Jacob Tester attend NMTRC Twentynine Palms’s 2024 Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony on Sept. 27. The Navy Chief Petty Officer (CPO) pinning ceremony marks a pivotal moment in a Sailor's career, symbolizing the transition into a position of greater leadership, responsibility, and expertise. Anchors are ceremonially pinned to the collars of the new chiefs, and they receive their combination covers, signifying their new role. This milestone represents years of dedication, as sailors must pass rigorous exams, receive outstanding performance evaluations, complete a board selection, and endure a six-week initiation that tests their physical, mental, and leadership abilities. Chiefs serve as a vital link between officers and enlisted personnel, guiding and advocating for their Sailors (Official Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer).