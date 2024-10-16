Radames Feliciano, a biomedical equipment technician with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, works with medics from 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, to inventory medical equipment at the new Home-Station Medical Maintenance Support shop at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. (Photos courtesy Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard Hendricks)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 11:54
|Photo ID:
|8708772
|VIRIN:
|241015-A-A4458-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2484
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inventorying medical equipment [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army MEDLOG launches new program to close maintenance gaps
