Inventorying medical equipment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Radames Feliciano, a biomedical equipment technician with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, works with medics from 2nd Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, to inventory medical equipment at the new Home-Station Medical Maintenance Support shop at Fort Liberty, North Carolina. (Photos courtesy Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard Hendricks)