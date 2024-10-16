Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 1 STT Concrete Placement [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 1 STT Concrete Placement

    SPAIN

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean P Rinner 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 17, 2024) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), conduct concrete placement training at the Camp Mitchell Seabee Technical Trainer onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Oct. 17, 2024. 22nd NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 06:26
    Photo ID: 8708272
    VIRIN: 241017-N-RH019-1017
    Resolution: 2896x1931
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 1 STT Concrete Placement [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Sean P Rinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 1 STT Concrete Placement
    NMCB 1 STT Concrete Placement
    NMCB 1 STT Concrete Placement
    NMCB 1 STT Concrete Placement
    NMCB 1 STT Concrete Placement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB 1
    TCCC
    22NCR
    CTF68
    RH019

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download