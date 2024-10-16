NMCB 1 STT Concrete Placement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 17, 2024) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (NCR), conduct concrete placement training at the Camp Mitchell Seabee Technical Trainer onboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Oct. 17, 2024. 22nd NCR supports Commander, Task Force 68, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 6th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)