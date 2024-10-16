O'Kane conducts routine operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241017-N-NO999-4036 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILTY (Oct. 17, 2024) U.S. Sailors participate in an aircraft fire fighting drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77). (Official U.S. Navy photo)