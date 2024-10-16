Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Demo Team performs at Jacksonville [Image 1 of 7]

    F-35 Demo Team performs at Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Melanie “Mach” Kluesner, the pilot for the F-35A Demonstration Team, performs aerial maneuvers in a USAF F-35A Lightning II during the first day of the airshow at Jacksonville Naval Air Station, Florida, on 18 October, 2024. The Demo Team performs at various airshows across the globe to display the power, agility, and lethality of America's 5th generation fighter jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Rupiper)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 09:35
    Photo ID: 8707408
    VIRIN: 241019-F-KY209-1001
    Resolution: 5409x3864
    Size: 7.22 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, F-35 Demo Team performs at Jacksonville [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fighter
    Airshow
    F35
    Jet

