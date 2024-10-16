Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Rappahannock in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240925-N-CV021-1018 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 25, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Robert Taylor, from Jonesboro, Georgia, left, Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Diquan Anderson, from Cameron, North Carolina, middle, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Sanchez, from Austin, Texas, right, establish communication with the bridge on the aft missile deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the South China Sea, Sep. 25. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Commander Task Force (CTF 73), in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)