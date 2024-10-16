Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct routine maintenance in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240920-N-CV021-1039 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 20, 2024) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Notey Adjegan, from New York, tags out equipment as part of routine maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, Sep. 20. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)