    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU, Philippine Marines Conduct CMP Range at Oyster Bay [Image 1 of 7]

    KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU, Philippine Marines Conduct CMP Range at Oyster Bay

    NAVAL DETACHMENT OYSTER BAY, PHILIPPINES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 11, 3rd Marine Brigade, and U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rehearse a course of fire before a live-fire range during exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Naval Detachment Oyster Bay, Palawan Province, Philippines, Oct. 18, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 10:09
    Photo ID: 8706616
    VIRIN: 241018-M-AS577-1002
    Resolution: 4798x2999
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: NAVAL DETACHMENT OYSTER BAY, PH
    Philippines
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    15thMEU
    KAMANDAG
    KAMANDAG8

