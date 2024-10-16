KAMANDAG 8: 15th MEU, Philippine Marines Conduct CMP Range at Oyster Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Marines assigned to Marine Battalion Landing Team 11, 3rd Marine Brigade, and U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rehearse a course of fire before a live-fire range during exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Naval Detachment Oyster Bay, Palawan Province, Philippines, Oct. 18, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)