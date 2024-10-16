Wreath laying event hosted by USS Yorktown (CG 48) reunion association

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yorktown, Va. (October 18, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown delivers remarks during a wreath laying ceremony at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. The wreath laying event was coordinated by the USS Yorktown (CG-48) reunion association, and was held in honor of the ship’s sponsor, Mary Matthews. USS Yorktown (CG-48) was a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser that was commissioned in 1984 at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and decommissioned in 2004. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).