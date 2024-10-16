Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wreath laying event hosted by USS Yorktown (CG 48) reunion association

    Wreath laying event hosted by USS Yorktown (CG 48) reunion association

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (October 18, 2024) Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown delivers remarks during a wreath laying ceremony at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. The wreath laying event was coordinated by the USS Yorktown (CG-48) reunion association, and was held in honor of the ship's sponsor, Mary Matthews. USS Yorktown (CG-48) was a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser that was commissioned in 1984 at Naval Weapons Station Yorktown and decommissioned in 2004. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 22:50
    Photo ID: 8706364
    VIRIN: 241018-N-TG517-6836
    Resolution: 2589x1806
    Size: 705.41 KB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    wreath laying
    Yorktown
    ships sponsor
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    USS Yorktown reunion association

