CSAF, CMSAF discuss reoptimization and mobility ops in contested environment at Travis AFB 

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks during an all-call at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 10, 2024. During their visit, Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi engaged with 60th Air Mobility Wing Airmen, discussed Air Force priorities and thanked the team for their dedication to the mission (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)