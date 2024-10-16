Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF, CMSAF discuss reoptimization and mobility ops in contested environment at Travis AFB  [Image 12 of 12]

    CSAF, CMSAF discuss reoptimization and mobility ops in contested environment at Travis AFB 

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks during an all-call at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 10, 2024. During their visit, Allvin and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi engaged with 60th Air Mobility Wing Airmen, discussed Air Force priorities and thanked the team for their dedication to the mission (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 18:15
    Photo ID: 8706190
    VIRIN: 241010-F-OY799-1106
    Resolution: 7360x4479
    Size: 17.44 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Airmen
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    USAF
    Team Travis

