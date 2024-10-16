Naval Hospital Bremerton Urgent Care Clinic Transition Oct. 21, 2024

Naval Hospital Bremerton is transitioning Urgent Care Clinic daily hours of operation from 12 hours to 8 hours, with the new open hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.
The new hours of operation will begin October 21, 2024.
Per TRICARE policy, active-duty patients will need a referral to be seen at any network Urgent Care Clinic, which can be requested through the Nurse Advice Line, 1-800-874-2273, option 1.
Retirees and dependents under any TRICARE plan can use a TRICARE-authorized UCC for non-emergency injury/illness (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).
