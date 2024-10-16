Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Bremerton Urgent Care Clinic Transition Oct. 21, 2024

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Naval Hospital Bremerton is transitioning Urgent Care Clinic daily hours of operation from 12 hours to 8 hours, with the new open hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

    The new hours of operation will begin October 21, 2024.

    Per TRICARE policy, active-duty patients will need a referral to be seen at any network Urgent Care Clinic, which can be requested through the Nurse Advice Line, 1-800-874-2273, option 1.
    Retirees and dependents under any TRICARE plan can use a TRICARE-authorized UCC for non-emergency injury/illness (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs).

    Naval Hospital Bremerton Urgent Care Clinic Transition Oct. 21, 2024

