Naval Hospital Bremerton Urgent Care Clinic Transition Oct. 21, 2024

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Naval Hospital Bremerton is transitioning Urgent Care Clinic daily hours of operation...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | Naval Hospital Bremerton is transitioning Urgent Care Clinic daily hours of operation from 12 hours to 8 hours, with the new open hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week. The new hours of operation will begin October 21, 2024. Per TRICARE policy, active-duty patients will need a referral to be seen at any network Urgent Care Clinic, which can be requested through the Nurse Advice Line, 1-800-874-2273, option 1. Retirees and dependents under any TRICARE plan can use a TRICARE-authorized UCC for non-emergency injury/illness (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs). see less | View Image Page

Naval Hospital Bremerton is transitioning Urgent Care Clinic daily hours of operation from 12 hours to 8 hours, with the new open hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.



The new hours of operation will begin October 21, 2024.



Per TRICARE policy, active-duty patients will need a referral to be seen at any network Urgent Care Clinic, which can be requested through the Nurse Advice Line, 1-800-874-2273, option 1.



Retirees and dependents under any TRICARE plan can use a TRICARE-authorized UCC for non-emergency injury/illness.



NHB/NMRTC Bremerton’s goal is to ensure staff are best aligned in all clinics to reduce the impact this change will have on the eligible patient population. The new hours were selected after carefully reviewing when patients were most often seen in the clinic to reduce the impact of the proposed change.



For those patients in need of urgent care outside of our new 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. window, they can contact our Military Health System Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-874-2273 (TRICARE), Option 1 to effectively coordinate a visit to a TRICARE-network UCC. For either direct chat or video:

https://mhsnurseadviceline.com/home



The Nurse Advice Line (NAL) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Nurse(s) on call will discuss the patient’s concerns and provide recommendations for home treatment/care if applicable, and whether the issue should be addressed via an UCC or emergency department visit.



Active-duty personnel who have access to acute care at their respective commands should utilize their command care providers for administrative needs such as SIQ Chits. Active duty personnel can also call the Nurse Advice Line after hours to coordinate a referral to a nearby UCC.



Patients are also encouraged to use their primary care manager, access MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at: https://patientportal.mhsgenesis.health.mil, and/or Medical Home Port team as their first option for common illnesses such as a fever; minor injuries such as sprains and strains; chronic medical concerns, physicals, prescription refills, vaccinations and screening exams.



Patients can get urgent care from any TRICARE authorized urgent care center or network provider without a referral, although in some instances a copay may apply. Visit https://tricare.mil/GettingCare/FindDoctor to view a list of in-network providers.



For a historical perspective, it’s been a decade – back in 2014 - since NHB transitioned the Emergency Room to the Urgent Care Clinic, primarily due to less than two percent of all patients had actual life, limb and/or eyesight threatening medical concerns.



Urgent medical conditions are ones which require care within 24 hours, such as minor falls (from a height less than five feet); back pain; mild asthma exacerbation; laceration care/cuts; injuries requiring x-ray; minor eye complaints; sore throat; respiratory infections; viral gastroenteritis; closed fractures (no open skin); abscess treatment and skin infections; and urinary tract infections.



The shortage of primary care physicians, including internal medicine doctors, is not just unique in the military health system. This is an issue across the U.S.



We also want to remind everyone that the Patient Shuttle connects NHB with Madigan Army Medical Center, which has been in place since 2015. The service operates Monday-Friday except federal holidays. It departs NHB by the UCC entrance at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The shuttle leaves Madigan by the Main Medical Mall north entrance at 8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.