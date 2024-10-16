Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard leaders visit Guardsmen answering the call in Southeast [Image 2 of 4]

    National Guard leaders visit Guardsmen answering the call in Southeast

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, meets with Florida National Guard leaders and Guardsmen mobilized in Tampa, Florida, to help communities affected by Hurricane Milton, Oct. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 15:56
    Photo ID: 8705847
    VIRIN: 241016-Z-VX744-2294
    Resolution: 6019x4013
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, National Guard leaders visit Guardsmen answering the call in Southeast [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard leaders visit Guardsmen answering the call in Southeast

    National Guard Bureau
    Florida National Guard
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    CNGB
    Tony Whitehead
    Steven Nordhaus
    Hurricane Milton

