National Guard leaders visit Guardsmen answering the call in Southeast

Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief, National Guard Bureau, meets with Florida National Guard leaders and Guardsmen mobilized in Tampa, Florida, to help communities affected by Hurricane Milton, Oct. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)
