    Taking in the foliage [Image 2 of 2]

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by John Quinn 

    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area

    Members of Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, Connecticut Army National Guard, used a CH-47 Chinook to fly Special Forces Soldiers up to altitude for a jump over Turner Drop Zone at Devens Reserve Forces Training Area at Massachusetts Oct. 17.

    This work, Taking in the foliage [Image 2 of 2], by John Quinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    special forces
    Connecticut Army National Guard
    Devens Reserve Forces Training Area
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    B Co. 2 Battalion 104 Aviation Regiment

