241017-N-WW800-2034

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 17, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks with U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen from the weapons, robotics, and control engineering department at Hopper Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah K. Cox)