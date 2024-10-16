Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    241017-N-WW800-2034 [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    241017-N-WW800-2034

    ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah K. Cox 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Oct. 17, 2024) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti speaks with U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen from the weapons, robotics, and control engineering department at Hopper Hall. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah K. Cox)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 14:12
    Photo ID: 8705576
    VIRIN: 241017-N-WW800-2034
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 241017-N-WW800-2034 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Hannah K. Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    241017-N-WW800-2015
    241017-N-WW800-2048
    241017-N-WW800-2053
    241017-N-WW800-2061
    241017-N-WW800-2034
    241017-N-WW800-2001

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    CNO
    Midshipmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download