Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes [Image 38 of 39]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The Conemaugh River flows from the Conemaugh Dam, operated and maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, Oct. 17, 2024.

    The Pittsburgh District manages 16 flood-risk reduction reservoirs to reduce the damage of floods in the region.

    When a storm hits, multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs built and maintained by the Corps of Engineers retain excess water upstream of the dam. Controlled releases of this excess water prevent or reduce downstream flooding. Without the corps' reservoirs, the Flood of January 1996 would have raised the crest at the Point in Pittsburgh by 9.7 feet, and during the September 2004 flooding from Hurricane Ivan, the crest at the Point of 31.1 feet would have been 7.7 feet higher.

    As the Headwaters District, Pittsburgh has played a key role in the evolvement of the Corps of Engineers’ flood damage reduction mission. Part of that role is directly related to the region’s history of major floods.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 12:35
    Photo ID: 8705055
    VIRIN: 241017-A-TI382-9390
    Resolution: 3464x2309
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes [Image 39 of 39], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes
    Autumn leaves bring fall colors to Pittsburgh District reservoirs, landscapes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download