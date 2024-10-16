Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bulgarian Ambassador Visit [Image 2 of 3]

    Bulgarian Ambassador Visit

    CAMP BUTMIR, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Kuhn 

    NATO Headquarters Sarajevo

    U.S. Brig. Gen. Matthew Valas, Commander NATO HQ Sarajevo, meets with the Bulgarian Ambassador, on October 18, 2024 in Camp Bosnia & Herzegovina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 08:51
    Photo ID: 8704497
    VIRIN: 241018-F-VB516-9280
    Resolution: 4655x3324
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: CAMP BUTMIR, BA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

