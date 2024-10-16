Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honduran Forces Combat Swim Training [Image 1 of 6]

    HONDURAS

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Capt. Hillary Gibson 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cristobal Ledesma and Staff Sgt. Hector Nevares Serrano, Army Forces Battalion, Joint Task Force-Bravo, instruct Honduran Air Force Academy cadets on combat swimming skills at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, October 2024. These cadets will attend follow-on training at Fort Moore, Georgia, upon their graduation from the Academy. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo)

