Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 4 FCPOA Raises Funds [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMCB 4 FCPOA Raises Funds

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 sell tamales to raise funds for the First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA). The FCPOA provides mentorship, leadership. training, and morale and welfare opportunities to junior Sailors. The donated funds allow the FCPOA to operate without using the command budget. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 18:30
    Photo ID: 8703574
    VIRIN: 241017-N-BR551-1040
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.85 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 4 FCPOA Raises Funds [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 4 FCPOA Raises Funds
    NMCB 4 FCPOA Raises Funds
    NMCB 4 FCPOA Raises Funds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB 4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download