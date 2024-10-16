NMCB 4 FCPOA Raises Funds

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4 sell tamales to raise funds for the First Class Petty Officer Association (FCPOA). The FCPOA provides mentorship, leadership. training, and morale and welfare opportunities to junior Sailors. The donated funds allow the FCPOA to operate without using the command budget. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)