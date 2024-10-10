Soldiers recognized for excellent performance during Helene recovery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick presents 27th Engineer Battalion Soldiers with coins for excellent performance in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 16, 2024.



U.S. Army, reserve and North Carolina National Guard Soldiers, along with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers emergency responders are working together to assist residents of North Carolina recover from devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)