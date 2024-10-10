Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers recognized for excellent performance during Helene recovery [Image 4 of 4]

    Soldiers recognized for excellent performance during Helene recovery

    SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick presents 27th Engineer Battalion Soldiers with coins for excellent performance in Swannanoa, North Carolina, Oct. 16, 2024.

    U.S. Army, reserve and North Carolina National Guard Soldiers, along with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers emergency responders are working together to assist residents of North Carolina recover from devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Location: SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    emergency response
    emergency operations
    Helene24
    heleneUSACE

