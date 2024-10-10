Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John C. Stennis holds an All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS John C. Stennis holds an All Hands Call

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    241010-N-YP202-1024 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Oct. 10, 2024) – Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), speaks to the crew during an all hands call aboard the ship in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sage Velarde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 05:28
    Photo ID: 8701923
    VIRIN: 241010-N-YP202-1024
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis holds an All Hands Call [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John C. Stennis holds an All Hands Call.
    USS John C. Stennis holds an All Hands Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Newport News
    CVN 74
    All Hands
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download