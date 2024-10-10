VMM-165 (Rein.) Marines Conduct Aviation Ordnance Ops Aboard USS Miguel Keith

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 12, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Vipers and UH-1Y Venoms attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, are staged on the flight deck of the expeditionary sea base Miguel Keith (ESB 5) before conducting ordnance operations while underway in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 12, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU are embarked aboard Miguel Keith conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. ESB-class ships, like Miguel Keith, enable sea-based expeditionary forces, such as the 15th MEU, to maintain forward presence with the capability to quickly deploy forces, supplies and warfighting capabilities. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Staci Morris)