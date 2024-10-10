Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Nonlethal Weapons, Hand-to-Hand Combat Training [Image 4 of 4]

    BLT 1/5 Conducts Nonlethal Weapons, Hand-to-Hand Combat Training

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), KOREA STRAIT

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    KOREA STRAIT (Oct. 4, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Charlie Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, observe a modified rear choke during nonlethal weapons training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Korea Strait, Oct. 4, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 03:13
    Photo ID: 8701851
    VIRIN: 241004-M-LO557-1094
    Resolution: 6553x4371
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), KOREA STRAIT
    This work, BLT 1/5 Conducts Nonlethal Weapons, Hand-to-Hand Combat Training [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

