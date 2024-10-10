Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th AS conducts SERE training during JPMRC 25-01 [Image 5 of 7]

    7th AS conducts SERE training during JPMRC 25-01

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, communicate on a handheld radio during a Survival Evasion Resistance Escape (SERE) personnel recovery training mission at the Lightning Academy during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 on Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 10, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

    This work, 7th AS conducts SERE training during JPMRC 25-01 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aden Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

