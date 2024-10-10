7th AS conducts SERE training during JPMRC 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, communicate on a handheld radio during a Survival Evasion Resistance Escape (SERE) personnel recovery training mission at the Lightning Academy during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 on Oahu, Hawaii, Oct. 10, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)