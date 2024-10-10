Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 20th Engineer Brigade, 18th Airborne Corps, saws through debris while conducting route clearance at Sweet Dreams North Cove, North Carolina, Oct. 16, 2024. As part of its Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, the Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command and in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, provides support to civil authorities following natural disasters when authorized by the Secretary of Defense. The Defense Department’s coordinated response with interagency partners highlights national capabilities, readiness, and response efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Sergeant Dominic Acuna)