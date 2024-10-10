Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tennessee Guardsmen continue efforts in Hampton and Roan Mountain, Tennessee [Image 5 of 5]

    Tennessee Guardsmen continue efforts in Hampton and Roan Mountain, Tennessee

    ROAN MOUNTAIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Landon Evans 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers from the 194th Engineer Brigade clear debris in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, October 16, 2024. The 194th is made up of 19 units throughout Middle and West Tennessee. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pfc. Landon Evans)

    Tennessee

    Army National Guard

    194th Engineer Brigade
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Hurricane Helene
    TNNGHurricaneHelen24

