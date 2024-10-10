Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Buchanan provides resolute support to military readiness in the Caribbean

    Fort Buchanan provides resolute support to military readiness in the Caribbean

    PUERTO RICO

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Jose Lopez 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Soldiers from the 398th Finance Company conducted premobilization training at the installation's Training Support Center Oct. 8, using the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) 2000 to sustain their marksmanship skills in the M4 and M9 weapons systems.

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 15:46
    Photo ID: 8701133
    VIRIN: 241008-A-cc868-1002
    Resolution: 4295x2401
    Size: 911.81 KB
    Location: PR
    This work, Fort Buchanan provides resolute support to military readiness in the Caribbean, by Jose Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

