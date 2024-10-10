Fort Buchanan provides resolute support to military readiness in the Caribbean

Soldiers from the 398th Finance Company conducted premobilization training at the installation's Training Support Center Oct. 8, using the Engagement Skills Trainer (EST) 2000 to sustain their marksmanship skills in the M4 and M9 weapons systems.
