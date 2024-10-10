Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alconbury Elementary recognized as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Alconbury Elementary recognized as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School

    ALCONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Department of Defense Education Activity Europe

    The National Blue Ribbon School award symbolizes the school's exceptional commitment to academic excellence and student success. This prestigious recognition reflects the hard work of the educators, students, and families in creating a nurturing environment where every child can thrive.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 06:42
    Photo ID: 8700070
    VIRIN: 241010-D-OJ223-5454
    Resolution: 1600x752
    Size: 910.1 KB
    Location: ALCONBURY, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alconbury Elementary recognized as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alconbury Elementary School Recognized as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    School
    DoDEA
    Students
    Award
    Blue Ribbon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download