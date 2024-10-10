Alconbury Elementary School Recognized as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School

Courtesy Photo | The National Blue Ribbon School award symbolizes the school's exceptional commitment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The National Blue Ribbon School award symbolizes the school's exceptional commitment to academic excellence and student success. This prestigious recognition reflects the hard work of the educators, students, and families in creating a nurturing environment where every child can thrive. see less | View Image Page

ALCONBURY, United Kingdom—The U.S. Department of Education has honored Alconbury Elementary School, a DoDEA Europe school in the United Kingdom, as a 2024 National Blue Ribbon School. This prestigious recognition is awarded to schools that exhibit outstanding academic achievement or notable progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.



Alconbury Elementary School, selected as an Exemplary High Performing School, shares this honor with two other DoDEA schools: West Point Elementary School at the United States Military Academy and Robinson Barracks Elementary School in Stuttgart, Germany. The Blue Ribbon distinction underscores the school's commitment to creating a safe and nurturing environment where students can excel.



"The recognition of Alconbury Elementary as a National Blue Ribbon School is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of our entire school community," said Scott Finlay, principal of Alconbury Elementary School. "We are committed to fostering an environment where every student has the opportunity to thrive academically and personally."



DoDEA Europe West District Superintendent Jason Ter Horst added: "This recognition highlights the extraordinary efforts of Alconbury Elementary's educators, students, and families. It reflects our shared dedication to maintaining high standards and ensuring that each student reaches their full potential. We are immensely proud of this achievement."



Parents at Alconbury Elementary share in the celebration, recognizing the school’s welcoming atmosphere and focus on student well-being. Laura Doyle, a parent, expressed her gratitude: "Our family feels so fortunate to have landed at Alconbury Elementary School! This was our first international move, and the school’s staff and families could not be more welcoming. Despite a mid-school year start, our daughter transitioned with ease. At AES, she found a principal who greets all students and parents by name, knowledgeable and caring staff, and a highly engaged school community and parent teacher association (PTA). This whole-child approach means our daughter and her fellow students are not just surviving, but thriving, and we couldn’t be happier for AES to receive this well-deserved recognition."



The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, one of the longest-running recognition initiatives by the U.S. Department of Education, honors schools that set and meet high academic standards or make significant strides in closing achievement gaps. In 2024, 356 schools across the U.S. received this award, recognizing excellence in two categories: Exemplary High Performing Schools, ranked among the top in their state, and Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools, acknowledged for successfully reducing gaps in student performance.



For more information, visit the https://www.dodea.edu/education/school-awards/national-blue-ribbon-schools