    3rd ABCT conducts E3B in Poland [Image 8 of 10]

    3rd ABCT conducts E3B in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    10.10.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    A U.S. Army soldier assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, rehearses the proper assembly and use of the FGM-148 Javelin under the guise of fellow candidates assigned to 12th Mechanized Brigade, 12th Mechanized Division, participating in in the Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badge competition train-up at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Oct. 10, 2024. The Expert Infantryman, Expert Soldier, and Expert Field Medical Badge (E3B) competition includes nearly 550 candidates from units across the European theater converging to participate in an intense three-week event meant to challenge the candidate’s expertise in critical military skills, resilience, and overall battlefield readiness. 3rd ABCT, 4th ID is among other units assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Kimberly Blair)

