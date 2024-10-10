Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 JANAFA Award Winner [Image 2 of 2]

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Clarence Lamont, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) poses for a group photo with the CFAS command triad and Sailors after Lamont had received news that he was chosen as the 2024 U.S.-Japan Navy Friendship Association (JANAFA) Award Winner at CFAS, Oct. 16, 2024. The JANAFA award is awarded for the promotion of friendship and mutual understanding between the United States Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 03:12
    Photo ID: 8699955
    VIRIN: 241016-N-II719-2005
    Resolution: 4833x3452
    Size: 10.18 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, 2024 JANAFA Award Winner [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Sophia Bumps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CFAS
    partnership
    janafa

