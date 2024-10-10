2024 JANAFA Award Winner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fire Controlman Aegis 1st Class Clarence Lamont, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) poses for a group photo with the CFAS command triad and Sailors after Lamont had received news that he was chosen as the 2024 U.S.-Japan Navy Friendship Association (JANAFA) Award Winner at CFAS, Oct. 16, 2024. The JANAFA award is awarded for the promotion of friendship and mutual understanding between the United States Navy and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia H. Bumps)