Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU Connects with Google Veterans Network [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU Connects with Google Veterans Network

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit interacts with an artificial intelligence program while participating at the Google Social Impact Showcase during San Francisco Fleet Week in San Francisco Oct. 11, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick Katz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 17:35
    Photo ID: 8699396
    VIRIN: 241011-M-PO838-1061
    Resolution: 6224x4672
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Connects with Google Veterans Network [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU Connects with Google Veterans Network
    15th MEU Connects with Google Veterans Network
    15th MEU Connects with Google Veterans Network

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Google
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    USS Somerset
    SFFW
    SFFW2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download