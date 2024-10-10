Date Taken: 02.21.2020 Date Posted: 10.15.2024 09:43 Photo ID: 8698173 VIRIN: 200221-A-A1408-1098 Resolution: 2840x1695 Size: 1.12 MB Location: US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Connecting the dots: Annual event educates girls about STEM opportunities [Image 3 of 3], by Christine Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.