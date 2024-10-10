Navy Band Southwest's 32nd Street Brass Band performs in the Castro

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Band Southwest’s “32nd Street Brass Band” performs music for locals during a concert for San Francisco Fleet Week 2024. This year marks the 43rd iteration of San Francisco Fleet Week, a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Christopher O’Brien)