A U.S. Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team St. Petersburg crew corrects discrepencies caused by Hurricane Milton near St. Petersburg, Florida, October 14, 2024. The team corrected, notated and assessed aids to navigation in the area. (U.S. Coast Guard photos by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera)