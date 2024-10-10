San Francisco Fleet Week 2024: High School Band Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Stewie, the mascot of the U.S. Navy environmental team, waves to the crowd during the High School Band Challenge at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco during San Francisco Fleet Week Oct. 14, 2024. San Francisco Fleet Week, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob I. Allison)