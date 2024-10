Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Closing Ceremony for Exercise Quick Response 24, on September 13, 2024 in Camp Butmir, Bosnia & Herzegovina. The exercise tested European Union Forces across BiH on their ability to execute a variety of military training scenarios including peace keeping, medevac, and hostage rescue. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Kuhn)