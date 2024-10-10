Weather reports on Boxer

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 12, 2024) Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Jasmin Flores, left, a native of Elk Grove, California, and Aerographer’s Mate 3rd Class Ian Rivera, right, a native of Houston, both assigned to the Strike Group Oceanography Team, discuss weather conditions in the meteorology and oceanography office aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship steams in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 12, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    Weather
    Navigation
    7th fleet
    USS Boxer
    AG

