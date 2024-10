Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Slater, Command Sgt. Maj. NATO HQ Sarajevo, attends the graduation of new soldiers into the Armed Forces of Bosnia & Herzegovina, on September 5, 2024 in Pazarić, BiH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Kuhn)