U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Valas, Commander NATO HQ Sarajevo, meets with Thomas Goffus, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations, and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Matthew Van Wagenen, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, on August 28, 2024 in Camp Butmir and Sarajevo, Bosnia & Herzegovina. The three spent the day meeting with political and military officials of the government of BiH. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Anthony Kuhn)