    USACE helps restore navigation channels after Hurricane Milton [Image 9 of 9]

    USACE helps restore navigation channels after Hurricane Milton

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Coast Guard liaison, Chief Warrant Officer Joe Holt, a Boatswain looks at the ship Golden State while onboard the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Survey Boat-52 (SB-52) Holt said Hurricane Milton destroyed pilings, markers and buoys that placed them offstation which are vital navigation aids for pilots in the harbor.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 21:20
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Hurricane Milton
    Milton24
    Hurricane Milton 24

