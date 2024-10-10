Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival & Parade | SFFW 2024 [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines, attached to the 1st Marine Division Band, and U.S. Navy, attached to Navy Band Southwest, march in the San Francisco Italian Heritage Parade during San Francisco Fleet Week 2024 October 13. SFFW, now in its 43rd iteration, is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of the Bay Area to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 2,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Bay Area during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 18:35
    Photo ID: 8696186
    VIRIN: 241013-N-GZ228-1235
    Resolution: 7379x4919
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival & Parade | SFFW 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024
    The San Francisco Italian Heritage Festival &amp; Parade | SFFW 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFFW
    SanFranciscoFleetWeek
    SFFW2024
    CaliFleetWeeks
    SFFW24
    GoldenGate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download