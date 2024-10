Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Coast Guard Enhanced Mobile Incident Command Post (eMICP) is deployed for the hurricane response at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, Florida, October 13, 2024. The eMICP assists units in the area in hurricane response operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandro Rivera)