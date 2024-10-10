Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UH-60s Take Flight

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Two UH-60s assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division take flight from Simmons Army Airfield, NC, October 7, 2024. The UH-60 is the military's most versatile helicopter, suited for various missions, including command and control, air assaults, medical evacuations, and lift operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.13.2024 11:10
    VIRIN: 241013-A-ID763-8198
    82nd Airborne Division
    Blackhawk
    82nd CAB
    Aviators
    Helicopter
    UH-60

