UH-60s Take Flight

Two UH-60s assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division take flight from Simmons Army Airfield, NC, October 7, 2024. The UH-60 is the military's most versatile helicopter, suited for various missions, including command and control, air assaults, medical evacuations, and lift operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)